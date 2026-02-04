Frankfort: Three-bedroom house goes for $510,000

The single-family house located at 22064 Pembrook Drive in Frankfort was sold on Jan. 20, for $510,000, or $226 per square foot.

The home, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,260 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Frankfort have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,824-square-foot single-family home at 22128 Heritage Drive, sold in May 2025, for $540,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,424-square-foot single-family residence at 21973 Rosemary Road sold for $554,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 21812 Morning Dove Lane, in April 2025, a 2,744-square-foot single-family house was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.