Four-bedroom home sells in Algonquin for $372,000

A single-family house located at 820 Red Coach Lane in Algonquin changed owners on Jan. 20.

The 2,145-square-foot house, built in 1987, was sold for $372,000, or $173 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,007 square feet.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been sold:

· A 1,725-square-foot single-family residence at 605 Claymont Court, sold in December 2025, for $320,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 810 Fox Run Lane, in October 2025, a 2,145-square-foot single-family home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· In January 2025, a single-family house at 1021 Timberwood Lane sold for $340,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.