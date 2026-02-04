Four-bedroom home in Yorkville sells for $575,000

A new single-family residence located at 2948 Old Glory Drive in Yorkville changed ownership on Jan. 21.

The 3,226-square-foot house, built in 2024, was sold for $575,000, or $178 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 3,793-square-foot single-family house at 2909 Old Glory Drive, sold in August 2025, for $607,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 3,119-square-foot single-family home at 2901 Old Glory Drive sold for $457,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2179 Hennning Lane, in February 2025, a 4,136-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $499,000, a price per square foot of $121. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.