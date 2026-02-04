Elmhurst: Single-family home sells for $655,000

The single-family residence located at 219 East Saint Charles Road in Elmhurst was sold on Jan. 16, for $655,000, or $280 per square foot.

The house, built in 1930, has an interior space of 2,340 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 308 East Lawndale Avenue, in January 2025, a 2,544-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $324.

· In December 2025, a 2,214-square-foot single-family residence at 289 East Chandler Avenue sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $339.

· A 2,114-square-foot single-family residence at 257 East Adelia Street, sold in January 2025, for $725,000, a price per square foot of $343.