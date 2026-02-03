Three-bedroom home sells in Frankfort for $470,000

The single-family home located at 481 Pleasant Hill Road in Frankfort was sold on Jan. 20, for $470,000, or $201 per square foot.

The house, built in 1991, has an interior space of 2,344 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Frankfort have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,102-square-foot single-family house at 173 Hamilton Avenue, sold in February 2025, for $610,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 3,264-square-foot single-family residence at 172 Hamilton Avenue sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 207 Hamilton Avenue, in August 2025, a 2,401-square-foot single-family house was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.