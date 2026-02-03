Single-family home sells for $638,000 in McHenry

The single-family house located at 5803 Amherst Court in McHenry was sold on Jan. 20, for $638,000, or $239 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,674 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for four cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.9 acres.

Other homes in McHenry have recently been sold nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,349-square-foot single-family residence at 5808 Amherst Court sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,929-square-foot single-family home at 5908 West Radcliff Court, sold in May 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $238.

· At 2516 Bennington Lane, in October 2025, a 2,190-square-foot single-family home was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $237.