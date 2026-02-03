Single-family home sells for $449,000 in Plainfield

A 1,934-square-foot single-family house, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 25023 West Round Barn Road in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 20 for $449,000, or $232 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· In June 2025, a 2,444-square-foot single-family residence at 24953 West Chelsea Lane sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $235.

· At 25130 West Round Barn Road, in February 2025, a 2,119-square-foot single-family home was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,550-square-foot single-family home at 25160 West Round Barn Road, sold in July 2025, for $545,101, a price per square foot of $214.