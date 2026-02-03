Single-family home in Joliet sells for $320,000

A single-family home located at 1407 Gilray Drive in Joliet has a new owner since Jan. 20.

The 1,768-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $320,000, or $181 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,508-square-foot single-family house at 1319 Gilray Drive, sold in September 2025, for $367,500, a price per square foot of $147.

· At 7015 Riley Drive, in September 2025, a 1,944-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In December 2025, a 1,809-square-foot single-family home at 1315 Gilray Drive sold for $302,000, a price per square foot of $167.