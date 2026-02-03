Single-family home in Crystal Lake sells for $400,000

A 2,320-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The house at 1289 Westport Ridge in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 20 for $400,000, or $172 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,141 square feet.

