Single-family home in Cary goes for $460,000

A 2,447-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The house at 50 Erin Drive in Cary was sold on Jan. 20 for $460,000, or $188 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property’s lot measures 8,300 square feet.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently changed hands:

· In June 2025, a 1,786-square-foot single-family home at 10 West James Way sold for $301,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 655 Crest Drive, in June 2025, a 2,529-square-foot single-family house was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,164-square-foot single-family home at 49 West Margaret Terrace, sold in January 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $258. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.