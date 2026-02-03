Sale closed in La Grange: $1.8 million for a single-family home

A new single-family house located at 334 South Ashland Avenue in La Grange changed ownership on Jan. 16.

The 5,008-square-foot home, built in 2025, was sold for $1.8 million, or $358 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,200 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 312 South Madison Avenue, in July 2025, a 2,544-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.15 million, a price per square foot of $452. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,435-square-foot single-family home at 419 South Ashland Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $1.22 million, a price per square foot of $500. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,184-square-foot single-family residence at 428 South Ashland Avenue sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.