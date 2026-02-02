Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $1.28 million

The single-family residence located at 611 South Fairfield Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Jan. 12, for $1.28 million, or $399 per square foot.

The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 3,197 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· A 1,200-square-foot single-family residence at 358 South Vallette Street, sold in December 2025, for $1.8 million, a price per square foot of $1,500. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In June 2025, a 3,060-square-foot single-family residence at 615 South Spring Road sold for $1.01 million, a price per square foot of $328. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 591 South Saylor Avenue, in June 2025, a 3,394-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.63 million, a price per square foot of $480. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.