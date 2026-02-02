Single-family home in Spring Grove sells for $226,500

A single-family home located at 38254 North Lee Avenue in Spring Grove has a new owner since Jan. 12.

The house, built in 1960, was sold for $226,500. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating. Additionally, the home includes access to one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 4,792 square feet.

These nearby homes in Spring Grove have also recently been sold:

· At 38163 North Lee Avenue, in March 2025, an single-family house was sold for $190,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In June 2025, a 1,523-square-foot single-family residence at 38058 North Harold Place sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 38051 North Lee Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $211,500. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.