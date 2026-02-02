Single-family home built in 1925 sells in Elmhurst for $1.82 million

The single-family residence located at 193 North Elm Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Jan. 12, for $1.82 million, or $874 per square foot.

The home, built in 1925, has an interior space of 2,080 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the house features a detached two-car garage. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In March 2025, a 2,178-square-foot single-family residence at 195 North Evergreen Avenue sold for $1.11 million, a price per square foot of $511. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,302-square-foot single-family residence at 258 North Maple Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $1.18 million, a price per square foot of $356.

· At 123 North Maple Avenue, in January 2025, a 3,161-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.12 million, a price per square foot of $353. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.