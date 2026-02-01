What $700,000 or less gets you in Kane County in the week of Jan. 19

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $700,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $682,500

For a price tag of $682,500 ($213 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2006 and located at 7N107 Hastings Drive, St. Charles, changed hands in January. The house spans 3,200 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.7-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $610,000

At $610,000 ($170 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 370 Comstock Drive, Elgin, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2007, provides 3,596 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 13,939-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $600,000

In January, a single-family house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 1205 South 4th Street, St. Charles, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,650 square feet, was built in 1935 and was sold for $600,000, which calculates to $364 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 7,920 square feet. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $590,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 42W617 Lostview Lane, St. Charles, the home spans 2,514 square feet and was sold for $590,000, or $235 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.7-acre, and it was built in 1979. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $542,500

Priced at $542,500 (equivalent to $191 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1991 and situated at 621 Young Avenue, Batavia, was sold in January. The house spans 2,840 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms. The property comprises a 12,725-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.