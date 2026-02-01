What $1 million or less gets you in DuPage / Cook County in the week of Jan. 19

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of DuPage / Cook County, here’s what sold for $1 million or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $1 million

At $1 million ($380 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 721 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1938, provides 2,632 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

2. $999,000

Priced at $999,000 (equivalent to $461 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1967 and situated at 215 45th Street, Western Springs, was sold in December. The house spans 2,167 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 6,850-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

3. $985,000

For a price tag of $985,000 ($314 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1952 and located at 6739 North Leroy Avenue, Lincolnwood, changed hands in December. The home spans 3,132 square feet of living area, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property comprises a 5,940-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

4. $970,000

This condominium, featuring three bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 2418 North Southport Avenue, Apt. 1, Chicago, the home spans 2,300 square feet and was sold for $970,000, or $422 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 3,208-square-foot, and it was built in 2003. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

5. $962,500

Situated at 1333 North Sandburg Terrace, Chicago, this townhouse, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $962,500, translating to $504 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1965, offers a living area of 1,908 square feet and sits on a 1,680-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.