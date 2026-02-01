Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, reported in the week of Jan. 19

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $1.05 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 54 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $374,148. The average price per square foot was $211.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.05 million, single-family home at 5N754 Il Route 31

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 5N754 Il Route 31 in St. Charles. The price was $1.05 million. The house was built in 1930 and the living area totals 3,276 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $321. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $775,000, four-bedroom home at 1309 Fox Chase Boulevard

The single-family house at 1309 Fox Chase Boulevard in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,808 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $730,000, single-family home at 39W415 Washburn Place

A 3,485-square-foot single-family residence at 39W415 Washburn Place in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $730,000, $209 per square foot. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $682,500, single-family home at 7N107 Hastings Drive

A 3,200-square-foot single-family residence at 7N107 Hastings Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $682,500, $213 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The deal was closed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $610,000, single-family home at 370 Comstock Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 370 Comstock Drive in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $610,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,596 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $600,000, three-bedroom home at 1205 South 4th Street

The sale of the single-family house at 1205 South 4th Street in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1935 and has a living area of 1,650 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $364. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $590,000, single-family home at 42W617 Lostview Lane

A 2,514-square-foot single-family house at 42W617 Lostview Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $590,000, $235 per square foot. The house was built in 1979. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $542,500, single-family home at 621 Young Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 621 Young Avenue in Batavia. The price was $542,500. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 2,840 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $523,500, single-family home at 1007 Beau Brummel Drive

A 1,726-square-foot single-family home at 1007 Beau Brummel Drive in Sleepy Hollow has been sold. The total purchase price was $523,500, $303 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

10. $475,000, two-bedroom home at 1148 Drury Lane

The single-family residence at 1148 Drury Lane in Aurora has new owners. The price was $475,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 1,866 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $255. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.