Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Grundy County in the week of Jan. 19

A single-family home in Coal City that sold for $560,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 15 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $275,133. The average price per square foot was $195.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $560,000, single-family home at 6105 East Hilltop Drive

A 2,240-square-foot single-family residence at 6105 East Hilltop Drive in Coal City has been sold. The total purchase price was $560,000, $250 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.

2. $404,000, single-family home at 1055 Heritage Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1055 Heritage Drive in Diamond. The price was $404,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,722 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The deal was closed on Dec. 16, 2025.

3. $350,000, single-family home at 800 Charles Street

A 1,544-square-foot single-family residence at 800 Charles Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $227 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

4. $349,000, single-family home at 103 East Coady Drive

The single-family residence at 103 East Coady Drive in Minooka has new owners. The price was $349,000. The home was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,870 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The deal was closed on Dec. 18, 2025.

5. $319,000, single-family home at 5780 East State Route 113

The sale of the single-family residence at 5780 East State Route 113 in Coal City has been finalized. The price was $319,000. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,936 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

6. $305,000, single-family home at 595 West Rathburn Street

The single-family residence at 595 West Rathburn Street in Carbon Hill has new owners. The price was $305,000. The house was built in 2016 and has a living area of 920 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $332. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

7. $300,000, single-family home at 11085 North Tabler Road

A 1,296-square-foot single-family residence at 11085 North Tabler Road in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $231 per square foot. The home was built in 1966. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

8. $295,000, single-family home at 1004 Fremont Avenue

A 1,415-square-foot single-family residence at 1004 Fremont Avenue in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $208 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The deal was closed on Dec. 16, 2025.

9. $263,000, residential home at 750 East Benton Street

The sale of the residential property at 750 East Benton Street in Morris has been finalized. The price was $263,000. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,245 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $211. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

10. $259,000, single-family home at 2323 Lynwood Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2323 Lynwood Street in Morris. The price was $259,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 1,580 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.