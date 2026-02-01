Three-bedroom home sells in Oswego for $452,000

A 2,594-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 639 Vista Drive in Oswego was sold on Jan. 14 for $452,000, or $174 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· At 651 Vista Drive, in September 2025, a 2,533-square-foot single-family house was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,796-square-foot single-family residence at 800 Hedgerow Court sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,378-square-foot single-family residence at 607 Vista Drive, sold in October 2025, for $530,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.