Single-family home sells in Amboy for $168,000

The single-family residence located at 54 East Bluff Street in Amboy was sold on Dec. 22, 2025, for $168,000, or $109 per square foot.

The home, built in 1970, has an interior space of 1,544 square feet. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars.

These nearby homes in Amboy have also recently been sold:

· At 215 East Mason Avenue, in December 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $132,000.

· A 1,304-square-foot single-family residence at 15 East Main Street, sold in January 2025, for $92,000, a price per square foot of $71.

· In March 2025, a 1,334-square-foot single-family residence at 126 East Commercial Avenue sold for $167,000, a price per square foot of $125.