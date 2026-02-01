Sale closed in Cary: $445,000 for a single-family home

A 1,897-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1966, has changed hands.

The home at 30 South Wulff Street in Cary was sold on Jan. 15 for $445,000, or $235 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property occupies a lot of 10,791 square feet.

Other homes in Cary have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,059-square-foot single-family house at 580 South Main Street, sold in July 2025, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,263-square-foot single-family home at 201 South Wulff Street sold for $387,500, a price per square foot of $171. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 670 South Main Street, in February 2025, a 1,234-square-foot single-family home was sold for $309,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.