Sale closed in Algonquin: $625,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family residence located at 3750 Wintergreen Terrace in Algonquin has a new owner since Jan. 16.

The 2,939-square-foot house, built in 2008, was sold for $625,000, or $213 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.6 acres.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been sold:

· In June 2025, a 3,143-square-foot single-family home at 670 Bluestem Lane sold for $649,000, a price per square foot of $206.

· A 3,180-square-foot single-family house at 900 Legacy Ridge, sold in August 2025, for $751,000, a price per square foot of $236.

· At 651 Clover Drive, in July 2025, a 3,373-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $200.