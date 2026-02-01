Oswego: Single-family home goes for $352,000

The single-family house located at 313 Kensington Drive in Oswego was sold on Jan. 16, for $352,000, or $142 per square foot.

The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,472 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been sold nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,392-square-foot single-family home at 108 Buckingham Court sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 207 Long Beach Road, in December 2025, a 3,299-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $135. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,774-square-foot single-family residence at 215 Long Beach Road, sold in December 2025, for $502,500, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.