How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Will County, reported Jan. 19-25?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.65 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.
The county saw a total of 126 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $375,525. The average price per square foot was $198.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.65 million, five-bedroom home at 627 Nanak Court
The single-family house at 627 Nanak Court in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,650,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 4,843 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.
2. $1 million, single-family home at 2421 River Woods Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 2421 River Woods Drive in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,608 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $277. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.
3. $975,000, four-bedroom home at 4043 Juneberry Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 4043 Juneberry Road in Naperville. The price was $975,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,410 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.
4. $850,000, single-family home at 13151 South Lake Mary Drive
A 3,359-square-foot single-family residence at 13151 South Lake Mary Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $850,000, $253 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.
5. $800,000, four-bedroom house at 621 Chatfield Road
A 7,000-square-foot single-family house at 621 Chatfield Road in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $114 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.
6. $780,000, single-family home at 1804 Princess Circle
The sale of the single-family home at 1804 Princess Circle in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $780,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 4,017 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.
7. $765,000, four-bedroom house at 16127 Gamay Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 16127 Gamay Drive in Plainfield. The price was $765,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 4,881 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $157. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.
8. $739,500, single-family home at 5644 Rosinweed Lane
A 3,202-square-foot single-family home at 5644 Rosinweed Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $739,500, $231 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.
9. $706,000, single-family home at 25040 West Prairie Grove Drive
A 3,594-square-foot single-family house at 25040 West Prairie Grove Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $706,000, $196 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.
10. $705,000, four-bedroom home at 2279 Kaskaskia Court
The single-family home at 2279 Kaskaskia Court in Naperville has new owners. The price was $705,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,844 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.