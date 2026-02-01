Four-bedroom house sells for $567,000 in Batavia

A single-family house located at 1160 Millview Drive in Batavia has a new owner since Jan. 16.

The 2,980-square-foot home, built in 1989, was sold for $567,000, or $190 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on an 11,069-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1223 Payne Avenue, in June 2025, a 2,358-square-foot single-family home was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $246.

· A 2,982-square-foot single-family residence at 1243 Payne Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $612,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· In March 2025, a 2,978-square-foot single-family house at 1136 Averill Drive sold for $512,500, a price per square foot of $172.