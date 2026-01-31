What were the best deals for residential properties in Kane County the week of Jan. 19?

A single-family home in Sleepy Hollow that sold for $523,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $374,148. The average price per square foot was $237. A total of 54 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,825 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $523,500, three-bedroom home at 1007 Beau Brummel Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 1007 Beau Brummel Drive in Sleepy Hollow has been finalized. The price was $523,500. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,726 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $303. The house has three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

2. $542,500, single-family home at 621 Young Avenue

A 2,840-square-foot single-family residence at 621 Young Avenue in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $542,500, $191 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

3. $590,000, single-family home at 42W617 Lostview Lane

The single-family house at 42W617 Lostview Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $590,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 2,514 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.

4. $600,000, single-family home at 1205 South 4th Street

A 1,650-square-foot single-family house at 1205 South 4th Street in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $600,000, $364 per square foot. The house was built in 1935. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

5. $610,000, four-bedroom house at 370 Comstock Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 370 Comstock Drive in Elgin. The price was $610,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 3,596 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

6. $682,500, single-family home at 7N107 Hastings Drive

A 3,200-square-foot single-family home at 7N107 Hastings Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $682,500, $213 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on Jan. 12.