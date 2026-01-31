What $500,000 or less gets you in Grundy County in the week of Jan. 19

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $500,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $404,000

For a price tag of $404,000 ($235 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2005 and located at 1055 Heritage Drive, Diamond, changed hands in December. The house spans 1,722 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 10,019-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 16, 2025.

2. $350,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 800 Charles Street, Morris, the home spans 1,544 square feet and was sold for $350,000, or $227 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 12,632-square-foot, and it was built in 1977. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $349,000

In December, a single-family residence located at 103 East Coady Drive, Minooka, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,870 square feet, was built in 1988 and was sold for $349,000, which calculates to $187 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,890 square feet. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.

4. $319,000

At $319,000 ($165 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 5780 East State Route 113, Coal City, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 1986, provides 1,936 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 19, 2025.

5. $305,000

Situated at 595 West Rathburn Street, Carbon Hill, this single-family residence, was sold in December for a price of $305,000, translating to $332 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2016, offers a living area of 920 square feet and sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 16, 2025.