What $500,000 can buy you in Lee and Whiteside counties in the week of Jan. 19

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Lee and Whiteside counties, here’s what sold for $500,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $396,000

Situated at 235 Wabansi Trail, Paw Paw, this single-family residence, was sold in December for a price of $396,000, translating to $172 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2005, offers a living area of 2,298 square feet and sits on a 14,000-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

2. $369,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 1182 Inlet Road, Amboy, the home spans 2,312 square feet and was sold for $369,000, or $160 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1.6-acre, and it was built in 1911. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

3. $320,000

Priced at $320,000 (equivalent to $161 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1916 and situated at 2306 Beach Road, Ashton, was sold in January. The house spans 1,984 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 2.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.