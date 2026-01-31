Three-bedroom house sells in St. Charles for $510,000

A single-family house located at 135 Thornhill Farm Lane in St. Charles has a new owner since Jan. 20.

The 1,762-square-foot home, built in 1985, was sold for $510,000, or $289 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 1 acre.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,448-square-foot single-family residence at 115 Thornhill Farm Lane, sold in December 2024, for $590,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3104 Pendleton Court, in June 2025, a 2,536-square-foot single-family home was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,322-square-foot single-family house at 4030 Meadow Drive sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.