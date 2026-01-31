Single-family home sells in Lake In The Hills for $495,000

The single-family house located at 8 Litchfield Court in Lake In The Hills was sold on Jan. 13, for $495,000, or $166 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,977 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property sits on a 5,400-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In December 2025, a 2,855-square-foot single-family home at 2191 Litchfield Lane sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 2570 Fairfax Lane, in August 2025, a 1,722-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $432,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· A 1,576-square-foot single-family residence at 2 Melbourne Court, sold in November 2025, for $372,000, a price per square foot of $236.