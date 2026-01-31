Single-family home sells for $435,000 in Oswego

The single-family house located at 545 Waterford Drive in Oswego was sold on Jan. 16, for $435,000, or $196 per square foot.

The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,224 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In June 2025, a 2,208-square-foot single-family residence at 30 Crofton Court sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 320 Boulder Hill Pass, in May 2025, a 1,200-square-foot single-family home was sold for $314,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,132-square-foot single-family house at 517 Waterford Drive, sold in January 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.