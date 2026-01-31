Single-family home sells for $400,000 in Minooka

A single-family home located at 218 San Carlos Road in Minooka has a new owner since Jan. 14.

The 1,808-square-foot home, built in 1978, was sold for $400,000, or $221 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Minooka have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 232 San Carlos Road, in August 2025, a 2,785-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $135. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,070-square-foot single-family residence at 310 San Carlos Road, sold in May 2025, for $515,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· In February 2025, a 3,849-square-foot single-family home at 116 Eldorado Court sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $126. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.