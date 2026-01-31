Single-family home built in 1900 sells for $239,000 in Woodstock

A single-family home located at 514 Washington Street in Woodstock has a new owner since Jan. 16.

The 1,766-square-foot house, built in 1900, was sold for $239,000, or $135 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms. Additionally, the home has access to one parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,633-square-foot single-family residence at 449 Dacy Street, sold in October 2025, for $289,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a single-family house at 421 West 3rd Street sold for $250,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 441 Pleasant Street, in May 2025, a 1,512-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $195,000, a price per square foot of $129. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.