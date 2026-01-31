Single-family home in Yorkville sells for $465,000

A 2,658-square-foot single-family house, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The home at 1819 Country Hills Drive in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 14 for $465,000, or $175 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been purchased nearby:

· In October 2025, a 2,218-square-foot single-family residence at 708 Clover Court sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 602 Greenfield Turn, in August 2025, a 2,280-square-foot single-family home was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $164.

· A 2,843-square-foot single-family residence at 1959 Country Hills Drive, sold in May 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $120. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.