McHenry County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Jan. 19

A single-family home in Crystal Lake that sold for $515,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County in the past week was $349,557. The average price per square foot was $247. A total of 61 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,705 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $400,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $515,000, single-family home at 642 Lochwood Drive

The single-family residence at 642 Lochwood Drive in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $515,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,657 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The house features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.

2. $525,000, four-bedroom house at 606 Bally Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 606 Bally Road in McHenry. The price was $525,000. The house was built in 1960 and the living area totals 1,836 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

3. $528,000, single-family home at 5906 Bison Lane

A 1,883-square-foot single-family house at 5906 Bison Lane in Johnsburg has been sold. The total purchase price was $528,000, $280 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $531,000, four-bedroom house at 9215 Loch Glen Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 9215 Loch Glen Drive in Village of Lakewood has been finalized. The price was $531,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,626 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

5. $560,000, single-family home at 10317 Ridge Lane

A 2,255-square-foot single-family residence at 10317 Ridge Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $560,000, $248 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $585,000, three-bedroom house at 9206 Pine Needle Pass

A 2,313-square-foot single-family house at 9206 Pine Needle Pass in Bull Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $585,000, $253 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

7. $595,000, single-family home at 2505 Timberline Trail

The sale of the single-family home at 2505 Timberline Trail in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $595,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,878 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The home has four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $615,000, single-family home at 7625 Loch Glen Drive

A 3,696-square-foot single-family house at 7625 Loch Glen Drive in Village of Lakewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $615,000, $166 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

9. $620,000, single-family home at 3005 Fawn Trail

The single-family residence at 3005 Fawn Trail in Prairie Grove has new owners. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 2,369 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $262. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

10. $660,000, three-bedroom house at 3406 Forest Ridge Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3406 Forest Ridge Drive in Spring Grove. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,670 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.