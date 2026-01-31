Homes at or under $600,000 in Kendall County in the week of Jan. 19

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $600,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $544,000

Priced at $544,000 (equivalent to $201 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 2019 and situated at 2020 Squire Circle, Yorkville, was sold in January. The home spans 2,708 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 11,761-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $535,000

In January, a single-family residence, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 23 Eagle View Lane, Oswego, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,900 square feet, was built in 1981 and was sold for $535,000, which calculates to $282 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 3.1 acres. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $475,000

Situated at 2007 Chad Court, Montgomery, this single-family home, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $475,000, translating to $152 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2006, offers a living area of 3,126 square feet and sits on a 13,504-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

4. $440,000

For a price tag of $440,000 ($187 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1996 and located at 413 Dover Court, Yorkville, changed hands in January. The house spans 2,359 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $415,000

At $415,000 ($200 per square foot), the single-family home located at 1012 Independence Boulevard, Yorkville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2000, provides 2,078 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.