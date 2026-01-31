Five-bedroom house sells in Algonquin for $550,000

A single-family home located at 314 Washington Street in Algonquin changed ownership on Jan. 13.

The 3,437-square-foot home, was sold for $550,000, or $160 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property occupies a lot of 14,767 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 18 Madison Street, in August 2025, a 2,484-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $137.

· In March 2025, a 2,268-square-foot single-family house at 407 La Fox River Drive sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,344-square-foot single-family residence at 510 Skyline Drive, sold in April 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.