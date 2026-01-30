What $800,000 or less gets you in Ogle County in the week of Jan. 19

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Ogle County, here’s what sold for $800,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $355,000

Priced at $355,000 (equivalent to $322 per square foot), this rural residence, constructed in 1909 and situated at 1599 West Il Route 64, Oregon, was sold in December. The home spans 1,102 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 6-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

2. $313,000

In January, a single-family house located at 9020 East Flagg Road, Rochelle, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,065 square feet, was built in 1925 and was sold for $313,000, which calculates to $152 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 2 acres. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.