What $800,000 or less gets you in McHenry County in the week of Jan. 19

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $800,000 or under in the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $660,000

In January, a single-family home, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms located at 3406 Forest Ridge Drive, Spring Grove, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,670 square feet, was built in 2004 and was sold for $660,000, which calculates to $247 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 1 acre. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

2. $620,000

Situated at 3005 Fawn Trail, Prairie Grove, this single-family residence, with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, was sold in January for a price of $620,000, translating to $262 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1995, offers a living area of 2,369 square feet and sits on a 1.3-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $615,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 7625 Loch Glen Drive, Village of Lakewood, the house spans 3,696 square feet and was sold for $615,000, or $166 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6,243-square-foot, and it was built in 1997. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.

4. $595,000

For a price tag of $595,000 ($207 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2000 and located at 2505 Timberline Trail, Woodstock, changed hands in January. The home spans 2,878 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms. The property comprises a 2.1-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $585,000

At $585,000 ($253 per square foot), the single-family house located at 9206 Pine Needle Pass, Bull Valley, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 2004, provides 2,313 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on a 1-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.