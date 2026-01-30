Single-family home in Streator goes for $140,000

The single-family residence located at 1505 North Otter Creek Road in Streator was sold on Jan. 9, for $140,000, or $87 per square foot.

The house, built in 1933, has an interior space of 1,602 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.9 acres.

Other homes in Streator that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,203-square-foot single-family residence at 1209 North Division Street, sold in February 2025, for $99,000, a price per square foot of $82.

· At 1508 North 1st Street, in October 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $100,000.

· In July 2025, a 1,032-square-foot single-family residence at 1412 North Walnut Street sold for $70,000, a price per square foot of $68.