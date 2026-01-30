Single-family home built in 1935 sells in Crystal Lake for $517,500

The single-family home located at 124 West Crystal Lake Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 16, for $517,500, or $223 per square foot.

The house, built in 1935, has an interior space of 2,325 square feet. The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a detached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,285-square-foot single-family residence at 18 West Maple Street, sold in October 2025, for $268,500, a price per square foot of $209.

· At 159 West Center Street, in October 2025, a 2,140-square-foot single-family house was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,063-square-foot single-family house at 28 West Maple Street sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.