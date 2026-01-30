Single-family home built in 1925 in Johnsburg goes for $300,000

A 1,170-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1925, has changed hands.

The house at 3608 Long Avenue in Johnsburg was sold on Jan. 14 for $300,000, or $256 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,918 square feet.

Other homes in Johnsburg have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 2112 Church Street, in July 2025, a 2,372-square-foot single-family house was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· A 1,533-square-foot single-family home at 3708 Saint Johns Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $200,000, a price per square foot of $130.

· In May 2025, a 1,404-square-foot single-family home at 2204 Church Street sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $242.