Lee and Whiteside counties: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Jan. 19

A single-family home in Ashton that sold for $320,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee and Whiteside counties in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside over the last week was $175,447. The average price per square foot ended up at $96. A total of 19 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,421 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $300,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $320,000, single-family home at 2306 Beach Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2306 Beach Road in Ashton. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 1916 and the living area totals 1,984 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $161. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

2. $369,000, single-family home at 1182 Inlet Road

A 2,312-square-foot single-family residence at 1182 Inlet Road in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $369,000, $160 per square foot. The house was built in 1911. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

3. $396,000, single-family home at 235 Wabansi Trail

The single-family residence at 235 Wabansi Trail in Paw Paw has new owners. The price was $396,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,298 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.