Four-bedroom home sells for $510,000 in Yorkville

A single-family house located at 961 Canyon Trail Court in Yorkville has a new owner since Jan. 14.

The 2,712-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $510,000, or $188 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,632 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been sold:

· In July 2025, a 3,251-square-foot single-family residence at 1041 White Plains Lane sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $146. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1063 Western Lane, in July 2025, a 1,742-square-foot single-family home was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,574-square-foot single-family home at 1163 Western Lane, sold in November 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.