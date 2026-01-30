Four-bedroom home in Algonquin sells for $612,000

A single-family house located at 710 Braewood Drive in Algonquin has a new owner since Jan. 20.

The 2,772-square-foot house, built in 1988, was sold for $612,000, or $221 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to two parking spots.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently changed hands:

· A 3,032-square-foot single-family home at 740 Gaslight Drive, sold in July 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $148.

· At 586 Gaslight Drive, in May 2025, a 2,128-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $463,000, a price per square foot of $218.

· In December 2025, a 2,352-square-foot single-family home at 710 Sprucetree Lane sold for $468,500, a price per square foot of $199.