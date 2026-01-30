Dixon: Single-family home built in 1895 sells for $200,000

The single-family residence located at 316 East 3rd Street in Dixon was sold on Jan. 8, for $200,000, or $94 per square foot.

The home, built in 1895, has an interior space of 2,131 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property sits on an 11,250-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Dixon that have recently been sold close by include:

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 215 East 3rd Street sold for $117,500.

· At 412 East 2nd Street, in June 2025, a 1,326-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $103,000, a price per square foot of $78.

· A 1,392-square-foot single-family residence at 322 East Ottawa Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $110,000, a price per square foot of $79.