Three-bedroom house sells in Montgomery for $405,000

A 2,443-square-foot single-family house, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 2417 Geneva Lane in Montgomery was sold on Jan. 8 for $405,000, or $166 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home features a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Montgomery have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 2717 Avalon Lane, in September 2025, a 2,576-square-foot single-family home was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $128. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,262-square-foot single-family residence at 2668 Avalon Lane, sold in November 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,022-square-foot single-family residence at 2420 Columbia Lane sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.