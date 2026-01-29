Three-bedroom home sells in Yorkville for $417,500

A 2,336-square-foot single-family home, built in 2019, has changed hands.

The house at 2671 McLellan Boulevard in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 13 for $417,500, or $179 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,632 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been sold:

· At 2631 McLellan Boulevard, in June 2025, a 1,934-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,942-square-foot single-family residence at 2663 Burr Street, sold in April 2025, for $484,500, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,708-square-foot single-family home at 2093 Squire Circle sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.