Three-bedroom home sells in Huntley for $373,500

A 1,994-square-foot single-family home, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 10828 Braemar Parkway in Huntley was sold on Jan. 16 for $373,500, or $187 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,200 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 10768 Braemar Parkway, in June 2025, a 1,252-square-foot single-family house was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $367.

· In July 2025, a 2,061-square-foot single-family residence at 10409 Evendale Road sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $199.

· A 1,994-square-foot single-family house at 10419 Evendale Road, sold in November 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.