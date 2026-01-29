Single-family home sells for $425,000 in Oswego

A single-family residence located at 11 West Anchor Drive, Unit 13 in Oswego changed ownership on Jan. 16.

The 1,200-square-foot home, built in 1971, was sold for $425,000, or $354 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been purchased:

· At 1 West Marlin Drive, Unit 13, in September 2025, a 1,242-square-foot single-family home was sold for $271,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,352-square-foot single-family house at 3 West Marlin Drive, Unit 13, sold in June 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,256-square-foot single-family home at 40 West Anchor Drive, Unit 13 sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $203. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.